Serving multiple deities

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm DM for a party with a cleric who insists on serving two different deities at the same time. Has that been done before? — Raph Doval-Santos (@heaven_spawn) June 8, 2015

A cleric can serve multiple deities in a polytheistic campaign, with your permission of course. Not a game breaker. https://t.co/gQNsoMfYVR — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2015