Serving multiple deities

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm DM for a party with a cleric who insists on serving two different deities at the same time. Has that been done before?
— Raph Doval-Santos (@heaven_spawn) June 8, 2015
A cleric can serve multiple deities in a polytheistic campaign, with your permission of course. Not a game breaker. https://t.co/gQNsoMfYVR
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @heaven_spawn Two deities but still one domain?
— Derek Gilmore (@dmgpunk) June 9, 2015
Yes. Larger choice of domains, but still only one choice. https://t.co/AnCN2WAveo
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 9, 2015