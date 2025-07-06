RULES ANSWERS: July Sage Advice

Heroes!

Master Jeremy has a lot of answers for you

  • Conjurations as Conjure woodland beings
  • Arcane Ward
  • Reach weapons
  • Uncanny Dodge
  • Monsters Natural armor

Follow this link:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/sageadvice_july2015

or download directly pdf Sage Advice Compendium here

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium_1.01.pdf

 

 

