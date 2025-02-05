@ParagonLinSQuestion on Revivify PHB 272. If the character who died, has been dead longer than 1 minute, can you still use Revivify? No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 11, 2017
One thought on “Revivify, If the character who died, has been dead longer than 1 minute, can you still use Revivify?”
I mean you can, it will just have no effect