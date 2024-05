@allenshock1is a rapier a light weapon as well as finesse? By the rules you can’t fight with rapier and dagger and that seems off. Typo? nope, not light. As a rule of thumb TWF is restricted to d6 weapons, iirc. Rapier is cast more as one hander/no shield in 5e.

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 3, 2014