RAI, with the Echo Knight, is it supposed to be susceptible to Fireball? How about Shatter? @matthewmercer @JeremyECrawford I know how I am currently ruling for my game, but I wondered.

The fireball spell in D&D forces creatures to make a saving throw. The Echo Knight's echo is intentionally not a creature, so it doesn't make the save.

The shatter spell affects creatures and nonmagical objects. The echo is intentionally neither of those things. #DnD https://t.co/3jlUa7QAQt

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2020