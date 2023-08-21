Preorder “Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount” the official Critical Role | D&D setting guide by Matt Mercer and WotC!

Now that I can OFFICIALLY talk about it…
Been working on this thing awhile now, not just for Critters, but for D&D players all over. I am extremely proud of what we’ve put together, and I can’t wait for you to check it out. <3 –
Your world is now
officially part of D&D.
You have a new book
coming out which is called
“The Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount.”
This is huge.
– [Matthew] This is crazy.
– Can you tell me about what’s in the book
and also what it feels like
to have this come together?
– Yeah, I’ll start with how it feels.
This is insane still,
I’m still processing it.
It doesn’t feel real yet.
You know, D&D is such
a huge part of my life,
role-playing games are what made me today
and so to have the opportunity
to collaborate with Wizards
and bring this world that
kind of just came from here
to an official guide like this
and invite people to make
what they want of it is incredible.
And I think it’ll be awhile
before it really sinks in.
Right now I’m still very much like in the
hope people like it,
thinking about things I probably
should have done in the book.
I don’t know, you know,
it’s my chaotic brain.
But it’s meant to be both, you know,
for fans of Critical Role
but for people who have
never watched an episode.
It’s an entirely new setting to set
an entire campaign or more in.
It’s a breakdown of the
entire continent of Wildemount
in Exandria that includes
the history and the myth,
the creation myth of the world,
it includes the entire Pantheon
as well as lesser idols,
and tease the Arquite gods
but exist in a, you know,
above mortal space within the realm.
It goes into the factions of societies,
the larger and major factions of societies
that make up Wildemount.
And then it goes into a
deep gazetteer about all
the major locations throughout
the entire continent.
What’s there as well as, you know,
sort of geography elements are surrounding
various locations and city scapes.
It goes into plot hooks for
a lot of these locations
as well to help inspire DMs
who want to run sessions
and adventures in those specific regions.
And then we go into character options
which has breakdowns of all
the different major races
of Exandria and where they
fit in different locations
and cultures there to
kind of help you feel
like you take the D&D races
and how they culturally
fit within Wildemount.
Then that goes into character options
which include three new subclasses
that are based around Dunamancy
which is this mysterious new form of magic
that’s been developed by the Kryn Dynasty
that involves like you know space and time
and gravity and entropy and a lot of those
unique elements of kind
of metaphysical space talk
that I’m really fascinated with.
From there we have a bunch of new spells
in Dunamancy that are available.
And then we have this really cool thing
called the Heroic Chronical which is
a way of creating a character’s back story
through tables and dice or choosing
and essentially a really easy way
to build a character’s
background within Wildemount
and feel deeply ingrained and assimilated
with the cultures there
right out of the gate.
And then we go into,
I mean there’s a lot in this book.
– Yeah, it’s a very, very packed book.
It’s very crunchy but with
like lots of story as well.
– Yeah, I wanted to make sure
there was something there for everybody.
You know, Critical fans and not
and we go in there into
an adventure chapter
which has four starting adventures
to get a party from levels one to three,
each one in one of the four
major regions of Wildemount
that way you can start a campaign really
in any major place in the continent
and kind of get you started in that space.
They’re all very unique and have their own
feel and flavor to them.
And then we have a bunch
of new magical items
as well as artifacts for those who are
familiar with the show,
especially our first campaign
there the Vestiges of Divergence
there are magical items
that were created before the
calamity of this giant battle
that sundered the world
and the divergences when the gods left
the Prime Material
plane and so these items
that were left over from the time
have largely gone dormant.
And so they’re in a dormant state,
they’re a decent magical item
and then as the character grows
moments of strong character growth
or emotional intensity
can trigger them to exalt,
you know to awaken into
a more powerful state
and so they grow with the character
and then eventually exalt
into their most powerful form
which is a high level artifact
so that there’s a number of new
Vestiges of Divergence in the
book that are catered towards
Wildemount and some of the elements there.
And then we get to expand
from there into new creatures,
we have a bunch of new monsters–
– I’m a fan of new monsters.
– There’s a lot of fun stuff in there
that’s specific to
elements of the campaign
that people have watched the campaign too
as well as new creatures that are specific
to the Wildemount continent
and I’m excited about that.
– There is a ton in this book (laughs).
Like you’re right there really
is something for everyone.
– [Matthew] Hope so.
– You’re getting spells,
you’re getting monsters,
you’re getting artifacts,
you’re getting adventures in there
and you’re getting some new subclasses
on top of all of that.
That’s a big book, this
is gonna be a big book.
– I think I got the note from Wizards
saying if we end up doing another one
it doesn’t have to be as much.
(Todd laughs)
I got a little overzealous
and I think that’s just because
it’s my first time doing
something like this
officially with them
and I wanna, you know,
make it special and I wanna
make people excited about it.
Don’t want to let anyone down.
– There’s also a lot of art
from the community itself, correct?
– [Matthew] Correct, yeah.
– I mean, ’cause art is a fundamental
part of D&D so you have
tons of art in this,
tell me about that.
– Really excited because Critical Role
in our community is so
incredible and so talented
we look for as many
opportunities as we can
to bring other people
in on anything we do,
to raise them up, to
give them opportunity,
to you know include them in things we do.
And Wizards was so
gracious in letting me push
for artists within our community
that do a lot of fan art and include them
as part of this project.
So you’re able to take a large swath
of our artists and send them to Wizards
and be like please pick
from these individuals.
And so together you’re
able to essentially take
I think the math is right
about half the art in the book
comes directly from the
Critical Role community.
All artists at the most part
had never worked for Wizards before
and so it’s been really amazing to see
one, how seamlessly it blends
with all these incredible artists
that have already been seen
in a number of D&D books
but also to feel like
a part of our community
has contributed to bring
this world to life.
And I’m super proud and super excited
to have had everybody on board for it.
– And this is like the first universe
to join D&D since Eberron, that I’m aware of.
– You might be right.
Oh no.
– It’s huge.
Oh sorry!
Did I totally put pressure on you?
– That’s crazy, no, no it’s wild.
Like I said this is all still sinking in.
It’s surreal.
