Preorder “Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount” the official Critical Role | D&D setting guide by Matt Mercer and WotC!

Now that I can OFFICIALLY talk about it…

Been working on this thing awhile now, not just for Critters, but for D&D players all over. I am extremely proud of what we’ve put together, and I can’t wait for you to check it out. <3 –

THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.

My advice is to use it just to help people like me that are not english speaking, to understand the Video/Podcast

Your world is now

officially part of D&D.

You have a new book

coming out which is called

“The Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount.”

This is huge.

– [Matthew] This is crazy.

– Can you tell me about what’s in the book

and also what it feels like

to have this come together?

– Yeah, I’ll start with how it feels.

This is insane still,

I’m still processing it.

It doesn’t feel real yet.

You know, D&D is such

a huge part of my life,

role-playing games are what made me today

and so to have the opportunity

to collaborate with Wizards

and bring this world that

kind of just came from here

to an official guide like this

and invite people to make

what they want of it is incredible.

And I think it’ll be awhile

before it really sinks in.

Right now I’m still very much like in the

hope people like it,

thinking about things I probably

should have done in the book.

I don’t know, you know,

it’s my chaotic brain.

But it’s meant to be both, you know,

for fans of Critical Role

but for people who have

never watched an episode.

It’s an entirely new setting to set

an entire campaign or more in.

It’s a breakdown of the

entire continent of Wildemount

in Exandria that includes

the history and the myth,

the creation myth of the world,

it includes the entire Pantheon

as well as lesser idols,

and tease the Arquite gods

but exist in a, you know,

above mortal space within the realm.

It goes into the factions of societies,

the larger and major factions of societies

that make up Wildemount.

And then it goes into a

deep gazetteer about all

the major locations throughout

the entire continent.

What’s there as well as, you know,

sort of geography elements are surrounding

various locations and city scapes.

It goes into plot hooks for

a lot of these locations

as well to help inspire DMs

who want to run sessions

and adventures in those specific regions.

And then we go into character options

which has breakdowns of all

the different major races

of Exandria and where they

fit in different locations

and cultures there to

kind of help you feel

like you take the D&D races

and how they culturally

fit within Wildemount.

Then that goes into character options

which include three new subclasses

that are based around Dunamancy

which is this mysterious new form of magic

that’s been developed by the Kryn Dynasty

that involves like you know space and time

and gravity and entropy and a lot of those

unique elements of kind

of metaphysical space talk

that I’m really fascinated with.

From there we have a bunch of new spells

in Dunamancy that are available.

And then we have this really cool thing

called the Heroic Chronical which is

a way of creating a character’s back story

through tables and dice or choosing

and essentially a really easy way

to build a character’s

background within Wildemount

and feel deeply ingrained and assimilated

with the cultures there

right out of the gate.

And then we go into,

I mean there’s a lot in this book.

– Yeah, it’s a very, very packed book.

It’s very crunchy but with

like lots of story as well.

– Yeah, I wanted to make sure

there was something there for everybody.

You know, Critical fans and not

and we go in there into

an adventure chapter

which has four starting adventures

to get a party from levels one to three,

each one in one of the four

major regions of Wildemount

that way you can start a campaign really

in any major place in the continent

and kind of get you started in that space.

They’re all very unique and have their own

feel and flavor to them.

And then we have a bunch

of new magical items

as well as artifacts for those who are

familiar with the show,

especially our first campaign

there the Vestiges of Divergence

there are magical items

that were created before the

calamity of this giant battle

that sundered the world

and the divergences when the gods left

the Prime Material

plane and so these items

that were left over from the time

have largely gone dormant.

And so they’re in a dormant state,

they’re a decent magical item

and then as the character grows

moments of strong character growth

or emotional intensity

can trigger them to exalt,

you know to awaken into

a more powerful state

and so they grow with the character

and then eventually exalt

into their most powerful form

which is a high level artifact

so that there’s a number of new

Vestiges of Divergence in the

book that are catered towards

Wildemount and some of the elements there.

And then we get to expand

from there into new creatures,

we have a bunch of new monsters–

– I’m a fan of new monsters.

– There’s a lot of fun stuff in there

that’s specific to

elements of the campaign

that people have watched the campaign too

as well as new creatures that are specific

to the Wildemount continent

and I’m excited about that.

– There is a ton in this book (laughs).

Like you’re right there really

is something for everyone.

– [Matthew] Hope so.

– You’re getting spells,

you’re getting monsters,

you’re getting artifacts,

you’re getting adventures in there

and you’re getting some new subclasses

on top of all of that.

That’s a big book, this

is gonna be a big book.

– I think I got the note from Wizards

saying if we end up doing another one

it doesn’t have to be as much.

(Todd laughs)

I got a little overzealous

and I think that’s just because

it’s my first time doing

something like this

officially with them

and I wanna, you know,

make it special and I wanna

make people excited about it.

Don’t want to let anyone down.

– There’s also a lot of art

from the community itself, correct?

– [Matthew] Correct, yeah.

– I mean, ’cause art is a fundamental

part of D&D so you have

tons of art in this,

tell me about that.

– Really excited because Critical Role

in our community is so

incredible and so talented

we look for as many

opportunities as we can

to bring other people

in on anything we do,

to raise them up, to

give them opportunity,

to you know include them in things we do.

And Wizards was so

gracious in letting me push

for artists within our community

that do a lot of fan art and include them

as part of this project.

So you’re able to take a large swath

of our artists and send them to Wizards

and be like please pick

from these individuals.

And so together you’re

able to essentially take

I think the math is right

about half the art in the book

comes directly from the

Critical Role community.

All artists at the most part

had never worked for Wizards before

and so it’s been really amazing to see

one, how seamlessly it blends

with all these incredible artists

that have already been seen

in a number of D&D books

but also to feel like

a part of our community

has contributed to bring

this world to life.

And I’m super proud and super excited

to have had everybody on board for it.

– And this is like the first universe

to join D&D since Eberron, that I’m aware of.

– You might be right.

Oh no.

– It’s huge.

Oh sorry!

Did I totally put pressure on you?

– That’s crazy, no, no it’s wild.

Like I said this is all still sinking in.

It’s surreal.

– [Todd] Pre-order now on dndbeyond.com

and receive exclusive bonus content

with everything you need

to start your own adventure

https://t.co/wfrJAhwYKd

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 13, 2020