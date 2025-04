@ChrisPerkinsDnD What should I think about if I want to make a setting/campaign that other DM's can run? What should I think about/avoid?

Make the campaign for you and your players. If other DMs like it and want to use it, that can be a happy surprise. https://t.co/LILxQAoRpz

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 11, 2015