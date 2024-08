Hi Mike; In the PHB, p 31, it talks about the optional feat rule and points to chapter 5 for clarification. Did they mean ch6?

@OttawaFuryFanHi Mike; In the PHB, p 31, it talks about the optional feat rule and points to chapter 5 for clarification. Did they mean ch6? yup, chapter 6 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 24, 2014