Open a dungeon to start a campaign

The nice thing about running a dungeon to open your D&D campaign: gives players lots of choices while you build up the campaign setting — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015

In a city or wilderness, meaningful choices are hard without lots of background info. Dungeons make that simple – go east or west, etc. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015

The key is to put NPCs to talk to into your dungeons. They can provide pointers/context to what's going on outside the dungeon. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015

Example: The PCs are exploring a dungeon just after a shady mercenary company began exploring it. The mercs are a potential enemy. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015

The PCs' interactions with the mercs are reflected in what's going on back in town. There are more mercs and their allies there. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015