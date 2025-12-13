Open a dungeon to start a campaign

The nice thing about running a dungeon to open your D&D campaign: gives players lots of choices while you build up the campaign setting
In a city or wilderness, meaningful choices are hard without lots of background info. Dungeons make that simple – go east or west, etc.
The key is to put NPCs to talk to into your dungeons. They can provide pointers/context to what's going on outside the dungeon.
Example: The PCs are exploring a dungeon just after a shady mercenary company began exploring it. The mercs are a potential enemy.
The PCs' interactions with the mercs are reflected in what's going on back in town. There are more mercs and their allies there.
Example 2: PCs captured a few of them, brought them to the town guard. Random die roll showed they quickly escaped. Instant rivals/enemies.
