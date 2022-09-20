Oh no! If you are blinded you can’t cast the spell that cures blindness on yourself!

3 thoughts on “Oh no! If you are blinded you can’t cast the spell that cures blindness on yourself!

  1. LHawley says:

    Stinking Cloud…does the rule leave any room for a character to hold it’s breath. Our DM says no, however, I submit that a character doesn’t NEED to breath as long as it can hold it’s breath for the duration allowed by its CON. Your thoughts?

    • I would completely agree with that in non magical circumstances. I would give it much consideration on spells, but currently leaning towards no as that would nerf Stinking Cloud considerably.

  2. Alex says:

    I would almost equate stinking gas to CS gas. Breathing doesn’t stop that stuff from being awful. It makes it not quite as terrible but it makes it slightly better.

