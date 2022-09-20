@HaroldLargeIV @thedevelopingdm @SINemirovsky @pitchfrenzy @JeremyECrawford Oh no! If you are blinded you can't cast the spell that cures blindness on yourself! My sides…
— Joshua Anson (@butlerlog) May 3, 2017
If you're blinded and want to remove the condition yourself, cast lesser restoration. The spell doesn't require sight, only touch. #DnD https://t.co/vjdxHoeV4l
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017
@JeremyECrawford I understand if that is RAW and RAI. But I'd Houserule that you can cast spells that require seeing on yourself when blinded.
— Tomás Kroth (@tomaskroth) May 3, 2017
Effects that require you to see your target intentionally require it. Invisibility and being blinded are designed to be potent. #DnD https://t.co/D0b69AJkPh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017
3 thoughts on “Oh no! If you are blinded you can’t cast the spell that cures blindness on yourself!”
Stinking Cloud…does the rule leave any room for a character to hold it’s breath. Our DM says no, however, I submit that a character doesn’t NEED to breath as long as it can hold it’s breath for the duration allowed by its CON. Your thoughts?
I would completely agree with that in non magical circumstances. I would give it much consideration on spells, but currently leaning towards no as that would nerf Stinking Cloud considerably.
I would almost equate stinking gas to CS gas. Breathing doesn’t stop that stuff from being awful. It makes it not quite as terrible but it makes it slightly better.