Oh no! If you are blinded you can’t cast the spell that cures blindness on yourself!

If you're blinded and want to remove the condition yourself, cast lesser restoration. The spell doesn't require sight, only touch. #DnD https://t.co/vjdxHoeV4l — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017

@JeremyECrawford I understand if that is RAW and RAI. But I'd Houserule that you can cast spells that require seeing on yourself when blinded. — Tomás Kroth (@tomaskroth) May 3, 2017