@Kynewulf74How does Primeval Awareness work with the UA, given that it doesn’t have spell slots? not very well? should be once per short rest, 5 minutes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2015
2 thoughts on “UA Ranger – Primeval Awarness”
So is it true that this version of hunter has no spells?
Yes, has no spells.