What’s something every good necromancer keeps in his laboratory?
A crawling claw? Maybe some Zombinal for those late-night headaches. https://t.co/mg1QgC4QHv
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 27, 2015
What’s something every good necromancer keeps in his laboratory?
A crawling claw? Maybe some Zombinal for those late-night headaches. https://t.co/mg1QgC4QHv
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 27, 2015
One thought on “What’s something every good necromancer keeps in his laboratory?”
Air Freshener