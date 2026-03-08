@ChrisPerkinsDnD I have a slight issue, my players are the type that always make perception and steath checks every 3 feet, how fix?
— kynan weiss (@yazo334) January 24, 2016
Use their passive Wisdom (Perception) and passive Dexterity (Stealth) scores instead. No more rolls. https://t.co/4H1PVII0sN
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 24, 2016
2 thoughts on “My players make perception and steath checks every 3 feet, how fix?”
make your scenarios time based. so that taking the time to search every ten feet, costs the party in some tangible reward. make them make themselves choose when to spend extra time.
I disagree with Chris Perkins, These guys like to roll. Instead using a time component to the problem, or make the baddie obvious like a zombie horde or tarasque, so the roll doesnt effect the encounter. Also they likely invested a ton of points and feats for perception, hit on their weaknesses in nature, history and religon. Make the rolls count and maybe you can train them out of it.