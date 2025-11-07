My Player’s Handbook is becoming ungummed! 😭

@Wizards_DnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls My PHB is becoming ungummed. Is there anything that can be done? 😭 pic.twitter.com/j7bAe1rxQQ
— Iain chapman (@ThisIsNotIain) October 9, 2015
@ThisIsNotIain @Wizards_DnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD we do offer replacement books via customer service department
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD We can help! Check our PR policy here http://t.co/KU1alvngFj then call 800-324-6496 or email us at http://t.co/TmNw3tXPQH
— Wizards of the Coast (@Wizards_Help) July 20, 2015
@SageAdviceDnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @Wizards_Help Thanks, but sending it back to @Wizards_DnD costs as much as buying new 😞 *sigh*
— Iain chapman (@ThisIsNotIain) November 6, 2015
@Wizards_DnD @SageAdviceDnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @Wizards_Help I believe the @Wizards_Help crew should be able to help with shipping. Oh that's cool. Thanks ❤️
— Iain chapman (@ThisIsNotIain) November 6, 2015