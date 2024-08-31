Do you have a recommendation on handling “monster knowledge checks” in 5e?

@scotthertzbergdo you have a recommendation on handling “monster knowledge checks” in 5e? Wondering if DC 10+CR or something would work. 10+CR is reasonable – with the caveat that I'd allow it only for creatures that could reasonably be learned about — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015

@scotthertzberg In my games, I don't allow checks for weird creatures that a PC couldn't have possibly heard about. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 2, 2015