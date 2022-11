THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.

MATT: Hello! My name is Matthew Mercer.

I am a voice actor and the Dungeon Master

for Critical Role here at Geek and Sundry,

and today’s episode is going to

go a little deeper in the idea that

running a game is about improv

and the unexpected.

Now, running any form of roleplaying game

puts you in a position where you become

the ringmaster of possibilities!

You prepared a solid central story,

a cast of characters, a handful

of possible challenges, and some

juicy rewards for your clever players.

It isn’t until you start that adventure that

you realize how much of that plan gets jumbled,

wind-tossed, and sculpted into something

crazier and often cooler than you initially expected.

The key to providing such atmosphere

is being open to let the players take hold

of their own agency and

guide the story themselves.

While it may seem kind of scary

to follow the unknown,

you can find a level of comfort in

allowing this to happen while figuring out

how to get back on track–

or just following where the rabbit hole goes!

(pained laugh)

After you’ve worked on and

knocked out your main story thread and throughline,

I would recommend taking a little time

to loosely develop some side plots that may

lead back to the main story, possibly.

Here’s an example: your main plot involves

being hired to investigate a local lodge

of strange activities, leading the party

to a shore-side wreck-site where

the lodge turns out to be

a cult plotting a dark ritual.

Now, to the side of the story, you could develop

a brief element of a drunken fisherman

who’s trying to prove he’s not crazy for

seeing weird things at night by the ocean!

Or you could beat out a plot regarding

a private collector who’s seeking obscure things

for his collection that

are actually for this same dark ritual (chuckles).

Maybe a dancer whose lover was recently

replaced with a doppelganger who

is currently working for that same cult.

Now, these are all threads you don’t need

to fully flesh out, and they may never even

come to fruition, but even just

having them at the ready will help you

tie them in should the party deviate

too far from the main story.

Any that happen to get unused thankfully

can always be altered or recycled for future sessions.

I would also recommend developing

a number of stand-alone NPCs that

you can just have at the ready.

While they may not be important to the story,

per se, it’s always helpful to have a cache

of colorful characters that you can

just pluck out of the aether.

Maybe keep some sheets or note cards

with basic NPC information on them like

their name, their race, their sex and occupation,

any special skills they may have,

their disposition to the world at large,

their personality traits, voice type, goals, fears–

even equipment if you wish.

No need to put all these on there,

but what things you think may be

interesting and helpful to your story to pull out.

Now, even if none of these NPCs come

into play during your session,

they will still be there ready for use

for most future sessions as well,

so no time is wasted, and you’ll honestly

be thankful that you have the comfort

of these options at your disposal.

You can even keep a few stat cards

with various combat templates for

all types of common folk, just in case

a battle goes down and the party needs help,

or things go terribly, terribly wrong

and they end up killing a bunch of people that you wrote…

Because that’s what happens sometimes

in the game and you’re just like,

“All right, guys, kill them. It’s fine, they were important

at some point… But now I know,

at least, what they’ll do in combat…”

You can also create a few traps and encounters

that can be pulled and plugged into

your game at any given point in time.

Now, the traps can range from mundane

shop owners deterring burglars with falling barrels

and sleep glass to wall-mounted flamethrowers

and bladed pillars spinning through,

protecting some sort of underground vault!

That works too. Encounters that you have

prepared can be ravaging goblin packs,

a trained protector chimera of a certain location,

or even just a group of bandits that are

eliminating witnesses that happen to stumble upon their work.

Also, it helps to have a list of rewards or items

tuned to the party’s current power level that

you can quickly access. Following unexpected

story threads and directions can lead to

unexpected rewards, and you don’t want to stiff

your PCs because you didn’t really plan any loot.

You can quickly come up with

an appropriate monetary award, and equipment find,

or some sort of a social boon to

accompany an improvised PC success.

This might be a little scary, but for the moments

you really aren’t prepared for,

begin by just painting a scene.

When they enter a location you hadn’t

really considered, let your instincts inform

you of what you’d expect to find there and

describe the impact to your senses as you figure them out.

This includes sight and lighting, the smells

and sounds you would experience,

the temperature of the very air itself

are easy gateways to an immersive location,

and you can just let those details emerge naturally

as you come up with it.

Even if you aren’t sure where it’s going,

trust that, once the party beings to talk

amongst themselves, you can probably

scramble through your previous notes and

prepare to tie it to something you already have.

Please, you need to take notes!

Like, seriously, take notes–

you’re going to be so thankful you take notes.

Get a scratchpad, take notes, always notes.

Because as you make up elements of the story

and characters and spontaneous plot hooks,

you want to write it down to remind you

of the things you just made up,

or you’ll forget them in the next ten minutes.

They’ll just be gone, and the party will call

you back and be like,

“That guy we talked to 30 minutes ago,

let’s go talk to him!” and you’ll be like,

“What– I… Oh, yeah, I think his name is… Steve?”

You’ll see Steve come up a lot in my games…

It might not play out within the session right now,

but you can always flesh out those aspects

between the games and try to incorporate

them into the main plot down the road.

You’ll be very thankful that you took notes.

Anyway, I hope some of these notes and tips

have been helpful for you as a GM.

You can find more episodes of GM Tips

here at geekandsundry.com.

My name is Matthew Mercer, thank you for watching,

and I’ll see you on the Internet.

