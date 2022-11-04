Matt can you explain the Blood Hunter class a little more? My little sister is playing as one in my campaign and we’re confused on how it works. For the Rite roll she subtracts 1d4 as damage, right? And if she attacks she adds 1d4 for her attack? Activating a Rite deals damage (and lower max hp) equal to your level. You deal the extra 1d4 damage on every attack made with that weapon while the rite is active.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) August 10, 2018