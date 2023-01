Challenge in reading @JeremyECrawford w/r/t @DnD_AdvLeague is that they use terms differently. For example, Adv League distinguishes between consumable and permanent magic items, so the term “magic item” usually means the latter. In Sage Advice, “magic item” often means either. "Magic item" in the rules means either.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2017