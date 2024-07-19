Ready a spell, should there be a concentration check for all spells?

@luminapina Mage slayer/ready action hits while casting a spell. Should there be a concentration check for all spells, excl. maybe cantrips? readied action takes place after trigger, so first spell then attack. No check needed.

@luminapinaOkay, thank you. So Counterspell is the only way to interrupt the casting of spells with one action or shorter casting times? Correct, at least with what's available in the PHB.

