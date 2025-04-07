Mage Hand is attacked… what happens?

@BrailSays @JeremyECrawfordMage Hand is attacked…what happens? nothing – mage hand can't take damage or really affect the environment beyond what spell says.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 27, 2015
@BrailSays @JeremyECrawford if I allowed attack, I'd say AC 16, hp = to caster's level + casting mod, immune to everything but force damage
@BrailSays @JeremyECrawfordSo if you are using mage hand to harrass somebody in any way, they have to skip hand and go to you directly? precisely!
