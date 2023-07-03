Lizardfolk natural armor, does that same intent apply to magical armor properties other than the AC bonus?

Regarding the intent for Lizardfolk using natural armor while wearing magic armor does that same intent apply to magical armor properties other than the AC bonus? @JeremyECrawford

When I give a ruling on a certain magic item's interaction with something else in the rules, that ruling has no bearing on other magic items. Each item has wording and functionality that must be accounted for when determining how it interacts with other elements of the game. #DnD https://t.co/RxyUNFgkC4

August 1, 2018