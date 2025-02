@JeremyECrawford Levitate spell: is it limited to up and down movement or can you use your action to move the target in any direction?

Levitate: the spell says you can move the target up or down. If it meant any direction, it would say that instead. #DnD https://t.co/J4zPxVt3VX

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016