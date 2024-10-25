@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford is the minotaur's perception of +7 correct? prof bonus +2, Wis +3, shouldn't it be +5?
— Mike K (@Jabbedxorz) October 11, 2016
@DnDPaladin @Jabbedxorz @JeremyECrawfordmonsters have expertise like rogues do ! yes, assume expertise or a bonus based on creature type #wotcstaff
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) October 15, 2016
Calculating a monster's skill bonus? See "Skills" in the Monster Manual (p. 8). Minotaur's Perception = Wis. mod. + (prof. bonus x 2). #DnD https://t.co/xkyxHDrPAL
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2016