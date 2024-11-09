@JeremyECrawford Is Monk's Diamond Soul feature intended to grant proficiency in Death saves?
— Mike Everard (@TheGingrel) January 15, 2016
The monk's Diamond Soul feature grants proficiency in all saves. A death saving throw is a save, so yes. #DnD https://t.co/Q7bVcyOXwg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016
One thought on “Is Monk’s Diamond Soul feature intended to grant proficiency in Death saves?”
Does that mean an unconscious ally within 10 feet of a Paladin can use their Aura of Protection on the unconscious ally’s death saving throw?