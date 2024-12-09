@JeremyECrawford Initiative question: is initiative a skill? Or, actually: can you become proficient with initiative via the Skilled feat?
Initiative is not a skill. #DnD
But it IS an ability check, right? Yes.
but in a previous tweet you said there were 3 types of rolls: attacks, saving throws, and skills. Wouldnt init be the last? That's attack rolls, saving throws, and ability checks.
