Chris Perkins “The Dungeon Master Experience”

The Dungeon Master Experience was a series of articles by Chris Perkins about Dungeon Mastering, inspiration, ideas and awesome new ways to menace your players.

Unfortunately “The Dungeon Master Experience” archive is gone.

Here the last trick to recover almost “The Dungeon Master Experience” articles:

Download this 107 pages pdf book with all 2011 articles

http://www.wizards.com/dnd/files/DM_Experience_2011.pdf

Go to this link: http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/

search box in the middle with [SEARCH IN ARTICLES] and type iomandra There’s a gap between articles (thanks to GrammaChachi for the list), now is impossible to retrive via web cache lost articles. Hope you can find someone that have them

The Circus Is In Town – 16-Feb-2012

Map Fu – 09-Feb-2012

Shiny New Thing – 02-Feb-2012

Unfinished Business – 26-Jan-2012

Slave To the Rules – 19-Jan-2012

Real Complicated – 12-Jan-2012

My advice is to take your time and download every articles to your local HD.

Only the first year of articles, but it’s a whole lot better than nothing. https://t.co/YLt08jbmQp — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 26, 2015



