In an area of bright light, can a Shadow Monk use his/her Shadow Step to teleport into a creature's shadow?
Shadow Step says you must be in dim light or darkness to use it. If you're in bright light, it doesn't work.
So, in other words, be a halfling standing in a (presumably friendly) creature's shadow, and you're golden?
Shadow Step doesn't care who or what is producing the required dim light or darkness. If you're in such lighting conditions, it works.
Wait, a creature's shadow actually works!? Amazing.
Another creature's shadow plunges you into dim light only if the shadow is big enough to keep you out of bright light. DM's call.
