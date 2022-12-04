@JeremyECrawford

In an area of bright light, can a Shadow Monk use his/her Shadow Step to teleport into a creature's shadow? — Gustavo Ryu Shimada (@ShimadaRyu) September 20, 2017

Shadow Step says you must be in dim light or darkness to use it. If you're in bright light, it doesn't work. #DnD https://t.co/TfoELaARWc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017

So, in other words, be a halfling standing in a (presumably friendly) creature's shadow, and you're golden? — You (@Kastomere) September 20, 2017

Shadow Step doesn't care who or what is producing the required dim light or darkness. If you're in such lighting conditions, it works. #DnD https://t.co/KX9JXWCAVx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017

Wait, a creature's shadow actually works!? Amazing. — Nathaniel Kreiman (@NKreim) September 20, 2017