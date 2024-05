If a creature is immune to cold and is hit by “Ray of Frost” do they suffer the 10-foot speed penalty in #DnD 5E?

@s_grindeland @wotc_rodney If a creature is immune to cold and is hit by “Ray of Frost” do they suffer the 10-foot speed penalty in #DnD 5E? yes – immunity applies only to damage. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 3, 2014