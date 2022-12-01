@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @SageAdviceDnD I'm hoping you can clarify rules on tripping. Playing a Monk and want to trip with my staff. — Roman (@romanistweeting) August 6, 2017

Want to trip someone (aka knock them prone)? Anyone can do it. See the "Shoving a Creature" section of the Player's Handbook (p. 195). #DnD https://t.co/7hwMZRtldV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 8, 2017