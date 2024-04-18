I’m going to be placing a chaotic dwarf on trial Any inside info on this process?

Good Sir,

I’m going to be placing a chaotic dwarf on trial.Shift of political power, he lost.Any inside info on this process?ThxHeh. What is the jurisdiction trying the dwarf? Waterdeep? Cormyr? Sembia? Outside the Realms? (Matters. ;} ) — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 11, 2017

NE of Neverwinter. It’s a clan he helped start, but he’s not the ‘ideal dwarf’ to some, and after a shift in power, the ruling tribunal is headed by someone who just doesn't like him and wants his name separated from the history. — Adam (@TheOneXalted) September 11, 2017

Ah. This would be a gathering of clan elders, matriarchs and patriarchs, all voting: any matriarch's vote counts double vs. a patriarch. … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 11, 2017

The head of the tribunal would state what they want to happen to the dwarf on trial, and the elders would debate and demand any evidence… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 11, 2017

Never knew dwarves were more of a matriarchal society. Very cool!

Would there be any universal law governing dwarf behavior? Not these days. Too many clans have had to do too many things just to survive. In GENERAL, dwarves cleave to their family over others, … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 11, 2017

Thank you Sir for the responses and for taking the time to do so.

Any chance the NDA’s on the Deep Imaskari are lessening? Lol! Heh. No. ;} But maintain hope…one never knows. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 11, 2017