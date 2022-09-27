Good Morning Mr. Greenwood! If you were to take a young maiden on a date in Silverymoon, what are the places to see? Any specific alehouse, romantic sites to sit and talk, or any activities you’d recommend to a young couple in love in the Gem of the North? Heh. Love to help, but I need to know: what date (DR year or range, and time of year) would this date be taking place? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 8, 2022

This date is taking place on 26 Alturiak, 1492 DR, the Year of Three Ships Sailing! Got it. So, a little chilly for swimming in fountains and the river. ;} I'll get back to you, but it may take me a few days (deep in taxes and getting my wife's new medical furniture/devices all set up). — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 8, 2022

ndeed! Thank you for the response, I look forward to your insight! One more question: do you have access to any of the published maps of Silverymoon? It'll be easiest to point out the location of features for our dating couple to visit if we're both working from the same map. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 8, 2022

Yes! I’m working with two at the moment! One is from the Forgotten Realms Wiki which has more detailed locations and a legend, and the beautiful colored map was made by https://reddit.com/user/NeeraZynn/ and I use it for a more aesthetic presentation for my players. Got it. :} I like the blue-green hues of the one on the right, but the one on the left is undoubtedly more accurate, so I'll use that to Dispel Confusion as we give our daters some options. :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 8, 2022

1)

Silverymoon is one of the most romantic large cities in the Realms, remarkably free of the stinks and din of most places of its size, and it offers almost every experience, to couples or to lone visitors in search of diversions. Here are just a few: … 2)

Tart Making

If the thought of making pastries together under the kind guidance of an expert appeals, hie thee to Dauntar’s on the Ghostwalk [see the “7” on that map? The small, almost-square beige building north and west of the numeral] for sweet confections, …#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

3)

and the Bloodlily Bell on Dancer’s Mask Lane [see the “2” on the map? Go SE to the first curvingly-triangular city block you see, and look along its south curving edge for a gray building between two beige ones, the W beige being almost square and the E one… 4)

…being a long rectangle; the gray building is the Bell] for savory tarts. Of course you can eat as you make; it’s expected! Only 1 sp for a bell (about an hour) of making and sampling, or 4 sp if you want to take away not just what’s in your hands, but a big…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

5)

…wrapped bundle of what looks nicest. Drink Making

Or perhaps you’d prefer to make your own strong-drink beverages together, mixing liqueurs or sherries with various fruits, herbs, sugars, milks, and foams. For this, try either Brantaleir’s Bower on Bowshot… 6)

…Ride [see 21 and 22 on the map? Go west to the Ride, which runs down the other side of the city block bracketed by the numerals 21 and 22, the Ride being the street that runs S from 6 to the river, and look for a thin grey rectangular building about halfway…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

7)

…down the W side of the block/E side of the Ride, that has a stand of trees behind/E of it] or the Maiden’s Kiss on Brightbuckler Street [two streets fork at 21, and Brightbuckler is the eastern one, that runs to the docks without encountering 22 or 23; go S… 8)

…along it to halfway down the block bracketed by the fork, to a small beige building on the W side of Brightbuckler, that has a stand of trees right behind/W of it].

Brantaleir’s is known for a pineapple and cherry almond drink known as Phandara’s Fine Fancy… #Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

9)

…(request a Firefancy if you want it strong), and the specialty at the Maiden’s Kiss is the Mintkissed Murarra (a lime-infused eggnog).

{And that’s the first fifth or so of my lore answer. Duty calls (I must feed my wife) now, but will return with more, later.}10)

And I'm back!

Tastings

You can attend tastings at scores of places across Silverymoon, but the most romantic, with some privacy, quiet music performed by minstrels softly singing and playing several rooms away, and low candlelight, are at Shantarra’s on the…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

12)

…Moonway [back to 21 and 22 on the map, go down the Moonway to just a shade S of halfway between those two numbers, and look for the smallest dark building on the W side; it’s the third building N of 22], and feature chocolates topped before your eyes with…

#Realmsloreyour choice of warmed sugar-and-fruit foams or spiced custards. Truly, sweet enough for the gods! Sights

If oddities and off-beat curios (such as the crowns of several lost and fallen kingdoms, a “Crawling illithid brain” in a jar, the famous Panties of…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

14)

……Feather Falling worn by Lady Steel while dragonriding into battle during the Weeping War and earlier, and the floating fingernail of the lich Haraunhree, graven with runes none can read, that glow with curses that will be unleashed if those runes are ever… touched) seem like fun things to view together, head to one of Silverymoon’s curated trophy collections, like Thulvur’s Remembrances on the Moonway [the backwards-C-shaped building on the E side of the street, the second building N of the Mulgate, which is 29].#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

16)

…Or try your hand at painting, alongside accomplished artists who’ll be happy to show you how they draw faces, or capture perspective, or mix pigments to attain particular hues, in Omthra’s Pleasure, a wine- and refreshment-serving art studio on Many Cats Lane …[see the 6 on the map? Go N across the street to a small gray square building, and then head east two buildings, to a small square beige building on the N side of Many Cats Lane, that’s also the fourth building west of the very big, many-winged gray building…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

17)

…near 8 on the map]. You can just have fun and walk away, for free, or pay a gold dragon and have your daub finished expertly, framed, and treated so its colours will last and resist sun, water, and many spills, then delivered to any address in Silverymoon. 8)

Dancing

If dancing together seems attractive, there are many venues in Silverymoon, but four stand to the fore. First, Tathtantra’s on the Moonway [E side, the dark brown rectangular building W of 30 that fronts on the Moonway] if you’d like private instruction…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

19)

…on how to dance (appropriate music and lighting provided).

Seek instead Halacantur’s Revelhaven on Many Cats Lane [S side, the rectangular beige building immediately below/S of the “33” numerals] if it’s raucous jigs and ramballions you prefer, in a… 20)

…crowded, jovially noisy, upbeat setting of many dancers having fun together.

Or the formal and expensive House of Charaunsea on Dancer’s Mask Lane [W side, four buildings S of Many Cats Lane: the brown square building 2 buildings N of the beige building right..#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

21)

…beside the “3” numeral on the map] if your preference is for slow and sad and formal dances, on an uncrowded floor.

And don’t miss Envelaer’s on Bowshot Ride [W side, two doors down from Helmer’s Wall: that is, the brown rectangular building that’s the… 22)

…second building S of the pair of buildings marked “6” on the map] if your preference is for slow and intimate, with discreet minstrels behind tapestries, and low lighting, in a sequence of seven linked rooms of olden design. Avid readers may want to avoid…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

23)

…Envelaer’s unless they don’t mind being distracted by books they catch sight of, on the shelves they’re dancing past. Park Visits

At dawn, for a bell, and at dusk and for three bells after, Mielikki’s Glade [31 on the map] is open to the public for private…

#Realmslore 24)

…prayer, contemplation, quiet discussion, and “being one with each other and nature.” The best of Silverymoon’s parks for curated but “unspoiled” nature, the Grove is hushed and yet melodious, due to spells cast by its guardians that quell city noises but…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

25)

…provide rustling-leaves and trickling-stream sounds brought magically from the Unicorn Run. Mielikki’s will encourages birds and small wildlife to come and to roam, but their natural caution means bitings and other close encounters are rare. 26)

If you’d prefer a more private “park” visit, go to Qalantavvur’s on Dancer’s Mask Lane [the gray L-shaped building on the N side of the street, in the same curving triangular block where the Bloodlily Bell can be found: 4 doors east of the Bell] to experience a…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

27)

…park inside a building: a large mansion has been remodelled into a sequence of private rooms (“bowers”) along a winding path that have openings that are rose-red if occupied, and emerald green if vacant. Magic provides concealing and sound-deadening mists at… 28)

…every entrance, and each room has a discreet curtained-off corner garderobe and has been sculpted into the semblance of a wilderness clearing, or grotto, or the interior of a huge hollow tree, or a vine-girt hollow. Choose your spot to linger.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

29)

(The ground floor “park” is open to the paying public, but the upper floors (meeting and dining rooms, lounges and short-stay bedchambers, are for club members only; Qalantavvur’s is an expensive-annual-dues, and so, exclusive club.)

{Much more to come, later.}#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

30)

Thread, Continued:

Good Morning Mr. Greenwood! If you were to take a young maiden on a date in Silverymoon, what are the places to see? Any specific alehouse, romantic sites to sit and talk, or any activities you'd recommend to a young…

31)

…couple in love in the Gem of the North?” Theatrical Performances

Theatrical performances on offer in the Gem of the North are as plentiful and varied as one might expect, but in type they vary from intimate revues [short plays performed by a small cast…

#Realmslore 32)

…“up close” (sometimes in a small room with the audience seated on three sides of the performers)], such as at Sarandrar’s Small Stage on Brightbuckler Street [the beige rectangular building immediately east of the “1” of the “21” on the map], performances…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

33)

…from highnoon onwards, audience sizes typically growing larger as the day draws on) to three-act costumed productions in large halls like Devaerre’s Dancing Dracolich on Dancer’s Mask Lane [E side of the eastern arc of the Lane, the small gray rectangular… 34)

…building one S of the northernmost building that’s adjacent to the city wall], typically performed from dusk onwards.

There are bawdy dinner theater farces, full of rude and naughty quips and situations, such as are offered at Jampart’s Firetrumpet on…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

35)

…Many Cats Lane [the small beige rectangular building on the S side of the Lane, three doors E of its moot with the eastern arc of Dancer’s Mask Lane, that has a stand of trees immediately behind/S of it] (naughtiest) or the Torchtower on the Moonway [corner… 36)

…building with round tower at its NW corner, that’s on the E side of the Moonway south of the Moonbridge, at the corner where the street that runs west from “30” joins the Moonway] (more witty and topical-political), and for the more unusual, there are…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

37)

…“mood strolls” in Sakul’s Palace on Many Cats Lane [N side, the zigzag-shaped large gray building equidistant between the “4” and the “33” numerals on the map], where patrons walk along a lit path through a decorated-to-look-like-places-elsewhere set adorned.. 38)

…with macabre art and populated by actors clad in monster costumes, as hidden singers, pipers, and harpists set a mood. Concerts

Silverymoon offers a huge variety of music at all times, but for romance, go for a candlelit concert, and warm, gentle (or…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

39)

…occasionally warmer and more sensuous) music, the sort provided by bards, minstrels, and musicians of superb skills and sensitivity. In a venue such as Jalakkul’s Horn on Rallowglass Ride [the wedge-shaped beige building on the N side of the Ride, at its.. 40)

..docks end, four doors east of where the Ride crosses Dancer’s Mask Lane], you can hear music to fall in love by, or deeper in love by, performed on such unusual instruments as the waterhorn (like a bassoon, but with the musician’s wind through a reverberating…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

41)

…column of radiant water) and the deepdrone, as well as the more familiar handharp.

Or, as tastes differ, follow your ears… Street Performances

In “the Rallow” [the large open space northwest of where Rallowglass Ride meets Many Cats Lane, nigh the city… 42)

…wall], dine on savory cheese-and-garlic hot gnawsticks or sweet wyverntails (almond, cashew, and orange-rind dark chocolate gnawsticks) and sip mint wine or warm duck broth, as you take in a debate-duel between two learned, witty, and grand-tongued sages, on…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

43)

…a ridiculous topic that’s chosen by the drawing of a card. You’ll be standing in the street, one of many forming a ring about the Dueling Tongues (or Battling Longbeards).

Or walk to the Foregate at the Sundabar Gate (the “square” inside the gate, between…44)

…the three defensive fortified barracks) and see an orator declaim some of the prophecies of Alaundo that have already befallen, as talented singer-actors perform interpretations of the events they describe, beside him. The meteor “Prophecy Banner” will be…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

45)

…flown over the square when performances are imminent. {So I must do my usual morning tweets and then rush off to the day job now, so we'll finish up with Clubs and Eateries and "Opportunities" tonight, and send our dating couple off in style. :} )#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

46)

And now, the conclusion…

If you were to take a young maiden on a date in Silverymoon, what are the places to see? Any specific alehouse, romantic sites to sit and talk, or any activities you'd recommend to a young couple in love in the Gem..

…of the North? Clubs and Eateries

Silverymoon offers scores of clubs for intimate meetings, romantic and otherwise (not to mention brothels), and almost a hundred places to dine, but to mention just those catering specifically to romance and romantic…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

48)

…opportunities, we have:

Dining on warm cheese melts or chocolate-dipped strawberries by a fireside at Jacer’s (an upstairs establishment owned and frequented by faerie dragons, located above Amuldro’s Fine Vintages, a high-end wineshop, on Many Cats Lane… 49)

…[N side, square brown building 5 doors west of where the Lane meets the Market, and 5 doors east of the brown rectangular building immediately above/N of the “8” numeral on the map]).

Or partake of oysters from the water-caverns of Sundabar, and fine roasted…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

50)

…fowl drenched in gravies by Roevuroaskur of Everlund, all accompanied by a wide selection of light wines or heavier sherries, at Malammaskur’s Board on Bowshot Ride [the brown NE building on the E side of the Ride, on the corner of the Ride’s moot with the… 51)

…first cross-street south of Helmer’s Wall].

If your shared tastes are more adventurous, try roasted forest fern beetles from the High Forest (much more appetizing than they sound, especially when paired with mint jellies) at The Green Table on Many Cats Lane…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

52)

…[N side, the small rectangular building immediately E/next to the building that the arrow accompanying “33” cuts across]. Living trees adorn the dining area, and their special desserts (flavoured cream foams floated atop fruit juices) are a must! 53)

Or visit one of the many fine eateries that serve fresh Rauvin river trout. The most romantic ambience among these fish-houses is likely to be found at Suusannarra’s Fine Fins on Brightbuckler Street [the last/farthest S building on the W side: the almost-square..#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

54)

…beige building that’s the third building going due E from the “22” numerals on the map].

Or relax together at Xundarra’s Thirsty Throat on Many Cats Lane [the brown rectangular building on the N side of the Lane, S of the “4” numeral, 4 doors W of the…

#Realmslore 55)

…distinctive zigzag large gray building, and 3 doors E of the NE corner of the moot of Many Cats Lane and the eastern arc of Dancer’s Mask Lane], a rooftop wine bar crowning the abode of Xundarra the Reformed, a lamia who makes her living as a hairdresser and…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

56)

…“body-gentler” (masseuse), where Xundarra’s attentive staff accompany the superb array of vintages new and old with her ever-popular “spicy bites” (one-bite sausage-and-sauce-filled buns).

If getting giggly and tipsy together isn’t your aim, Silverymoon also… 57)

…offers taethurns (tea rooms), and perhaps the oldest, quaintest, most fern-bedecked and private of these, where discreet and knowing servers won’t interrupt tender moments, is Gulvaer’s Gargoyles on Rallowglass Ride [the beige rectangular building on the W…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

58)

…side of the Ride, four doors N of its moot with Dancer’s Mask Lane, and 6 doors S of its moot with Many Cats Lane]. Opportunities

And to end our possibilities for a romantic date in Silverymoon, think of these more unusual undertakings: 59)

* Enjoy a starwatch cruise aboard an open boat, drifting down the Rauvin by night. Three rival boats are careful to keep well out of each other’s way, but the most romantic of them, in both furnishings and service, is undoubtedly the Rauvinshadow, that berths at..#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

60)

…Tresker’s Mooring [the large almost-square building on the N bank of the Rauvin that has two wharves jutting out from its foundations, the first jetties west of the one that anchors the Moonbridge] west of the foot of Bowshot Ride (three trips on a good… 61)

…night, weather permitting).

* Take part in a wine-revel in a private mansion: the House of Harlanchalur on Dancer’s Mask Lane [W side, the last/northernmost building before the city wall, fronting on the eastern end of the Lane], which has its own…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

62)

…“catacombs” (labyrinthine wine cellar, now equipped with beds and couches, lamps that can be shuttered, and privacy draperies). Dustra Harlanchalur is a bald-shaven Thayan who has tattoos and red robes, but swears she’s no Red Wizard, and lacks the Gift… 63)

…entirely—and she’s been tested by, and attested by, no less than High Mage Taern Hornblade, to prove it. If shy folk need guidance in the physical arts of pleasure, Dustra is happy to give it, but some folk fear her, saying her large dark eyes “lure you in…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

64)

…and drink your soul.”

* Expensive but worth it: take a magical “just your body moving through the air, clad as you will” flight, out over the Rauvin, to waft far enough away from the lights of the city to enjoy the stars; you can fly or cavort or dance or… 65)

…even make love in midair, under the stars, all at the behest of Launtra Tampranna the Mage, who can be found at her riverside home, Jessilcloaks [the building just east of The Bright Blade Brandished, #1 on the map]. And there we have it: a quick overview… #Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022

66)

…of places to go and things to do in Silverymoon for a romantic couple wanting to enjoy each other’s company.

May you all have as much fun, or more, in the Gem of the North!#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 11, 2022