#CriticalRoleSpoilers If you need to take some time to process, that is ok. Just know there is trust and agreement at our table for this game and the challenges it offers. The darkest moments often lead to the brightest epiphanies. Love you all. <3 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 9, 2022

I was frustrated by the seemingly lose-lose-lose scenario. Their options were death, capture, or betrayal. No ability to run, no way to talk themselves out, no way to stay standing long enough to beat her. I personally hate playing games like that because I feel without agency. The initiative & the extendedly divided party definitely took a very hard encounter to lethal, but there were multiple paths to escape or victory. Sometimes it doesn’t work out in the players’ favor, but the story is far from over. This is a clever, resilient crew of assholes. <3 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 10, 2022

I think maybe I’m just too empathetic/sensitive to watch players struggle so desperately for solutions 💔 It can be difficult to think straight when you are under that stress. Here’s hoping things are brighter for everyone next session. Believe me, I understand that all too well. I am sorry for any duress this all caused. What I can say is that I love these players AND their characters. I am their biggest fan. I also know they clamor for challenge and drama… and through it, we all find joy and catharsis. <3 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 10, 2022

I’m new to this fandom and so shocked by some of the mean Tweets pointed at you. Clearly the table was consenting and the story isn’t over! You did what you do best and DMes a compelling game! I hope you don’t let these mean tweets get to you. Nah, I eat up the anger like a fine treat. 😉 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 10, 2022

That was a super fun game and you are a super good DM. Always, every week, every game. <3 — Liam O'Brien (@VoiceOfOBrien) September 9, 2022