If someone were blinded, but touching the target, I wouldnt count that, though. You?

You are a creature. Can you see yourself? If yes, you can choose yourself if you must target a creature you can see. #DnD https://t.co/cNH6TkXZeA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 2, 2017

If an effect requires you to see the target, touching the target isn't a way to bypass that, even if the target is yourself. #DnD https://t.co/f3puT3ihig — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017