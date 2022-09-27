If someone were blinded, but touching the target, I wouldnt count that, though. You?

One thought on “If someone were blinded, but touching the target, I wouldnt count that, though. You?

  1. Dennis Archer says:

    Sometimes, it’s difficult to see where the questions end and the official answers begin. Perhaps changing the text color would help? Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.