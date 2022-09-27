You are a creature. Can you see yourself? If yes, you can choose yourself if you must target a creature you can see. #DnD https://t.co/cNH6TkXZeA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 2, 2017
@SINemirovsky @butlerlog @pitchfrenzy @thedevelopingdm @JeremyECrawford If someon were blinded, but touching the target, i wouldnt count that, though. You?
— Harold Large IV (@HaroldLargeIV) May 3, 2017
If an effect requires you to see the target, touching the target isn't a way to bypass that, even if the target is yourself. #DnD https://t.co/f3puT3ihig
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017
One thought on “If someone were blinded, but touching the target, I wouldnt count that, though. You?”
