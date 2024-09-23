@JeremyECrawford if a Swashbucker use Fancy Footwork to get out of range of a creature with the Sentinel feat, it will provoke an AoO?
— Alex Borgmann (@aleque_b) October 18, 2016
Fancy Footwork creates an exception; it denies another creature the ability to make opportunity attacks against you. #DnD https://t.co/SIBdlAaQjT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016
@ashparnellhow? The swashbuckler is extraordinarily slippery and makes the attacks nonviable.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016