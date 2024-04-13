@TheEdVerse I was so angry when Mystra died, I wrote this for my campaign when I read those fateful words to eliminate that possibility. pic.twitter.com/oVbTs4WGE2 — Eugene Perkins (@EP_Devilry) August 10, 2017

Your “like” means a lot! I know how much you were disaffected by 4th ed. and I was one, in the Shadows, supporting you. Like Salvatore… Different hands on the helm, driving in different directions, has been a strength of the Realms over the years (feature, not bug). If it… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 11, 2017