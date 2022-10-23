TftYP Sunless Citadel p31: How would you suggest running Shatterspike's attacks vs weapons? @SageAdviceDnD @JeremyECrawford
— f8 (@faience8) April 16, 2017
The rules for breaking objects are in the Dungeon Master's Guide (p. 246–7). #DnD https://t.co/XV2eJRpjI7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 17, 2017
@faience8 @SageAdviceDnDI know there’s DMG p246 and I can improvise from there, but is there anything more? No, those are the rules for it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 17, 2017
One thought on “How would you suggest attacks vs weapons?”
in the errata for the feat sentinel “ignore the within 5 feet of you” in the second benefit…
that benefit don’t have that sentence, is the third benefit that has it.
is that an error?
thanks for your effort