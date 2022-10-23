How would you suggest attacks vs weapons?

One thought on “How would you suggest attacks vs weapons?

  1. in the errata for the feat sentinel “ignore the within 5 feet of you” in the second benefit…
    that benefit don’t have that sentence, is the third benefit that has it.
    is that an error?
    thanks for your effort

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.