@JeremyECrawford How would the Goblin's Fury of the Small feature work with magic missile? — Nick (@nickurquiaga) December 8, 2016

Fury of the Small benefits attacks or spells that damage a creature larger than you. Magic missile is a spell. #DnD https://t.co/swr8qYOPGo — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016

@JeremyECrawford But would it add to each missile if you only target one creature? — Nick (@nickurquiaga) December 8, 2016