How would the Goblin’s Fury of the Small feature work with magic missile?

2 thoughts on “How would the Goblin’s Fury of the Small feature work with magic missile?

  1. carlosmoya79 says:

    But would it add to each missile? Please answer the questions that you are asked, not a different question that sounds similar.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.