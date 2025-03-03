@JeremyECrawford How would the Goblin's Fury of the Small feature work with magic missile?
— Nick (@nickurquiaga) December 8, 2016
Fury of the Small benefits attacks or spells that damage a creature larger than you. Magic missile is a spell. #DnD https://t.co/swr8qYOPGo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
@JeremyECrawford But would it add to each missile if you only target one creature?
— Nick (@nickurquiaga) December 8, 2016
Fury of the Small deals its extra damage once. Then you can't use it again until you finish a short or long rest. #DnD https://t.co/HOBfOeSEys
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2016
2 thoughts on “How would the Goblin’s Fury of the Small feature work with magic missile?”
But would it add to each missile? Please answer the questions that you are asked, not a different question that sounds similar.
he did, the ability wokrs once per spell, doenst matter how may sources/instaces of dmg that spell have