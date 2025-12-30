@ChrisPerkinsDnD BBEG Vampire charmed 3/5ths of my party tonight, and I ended the session. How powerful is a vampire's charm? Where do I go?
Vampire puts three-fifths of the party to work polishing its coffin, cleaning its castle, and feeding its wolves! https://t.co/1FYXlEBmEK
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will someone charmed by a vampire actively attack his former allies? That's the conundrum I'm dealing with. Thanks! <3
