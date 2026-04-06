How much personality will Simulacrum have?

@JeremyECrawford Other than being friendly to caster,any official stance on how much personality/sentience/free will Simulacra have? — Brail (@BrailSays) February 6, 2016

@ZarconistPreist @BrailSaysIncluding gullability. I.e. if I disguised myself as the maker and began ordering it around. What would happen? Nothing would happen; a simulacrum obeys its creator. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @BrailSays I meant if the Simulacrum had no way of knowing it was you disguised. Or does it transcend even that? — Cleric-of-Zarconis (@ZarconistPreist) February 18, 2016