@ChrisPerkinsDnD How many feet does a creature fall in a single round? I can't find it in the DMG or online!
— KC Bowlan (@thekcbowlan) January 25, 2016
6 sec: ~580 ft.
10 sec: ~1,600 ft. https://t.co/RHN7GU4ORw
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 25, 2016
Epic @thekcbowlan time ago Master @mikemearls post this useful calculator https://t.co/bgVv06FVRf Have a nice fall @ChrisPerkinsDnD
— Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) January 25, 2016
One thought on “How many feet does a creature fall in a single round?”