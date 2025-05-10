@Alphastream So, if I have disadvantage and I’m lucky, I get choice of all three dice? Doesn’t that turn disad into advantage?
That's how the feat works. It's long been on our radar as a potential problem. But SA is for clarification, not redesign.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 19, 2015
@maialidethGood point on the clarification vs redesign. With the clarification it is easier for me as DM to decide what to do with it.
I'm glad you see it that way! The clarifications I give are meant to be tools for DMs. A DM, not the rules, runs the game.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 19, 2015
4 thoughts on “How Lucky feat works”
This sounds ludicrous. When I GM Lucky will not turn disadvantage into three dice pick highest but two dice pick lowest and then one more die and pick highest. Bit more clunky but it’s not like every roll will be like this.
This must be a broken mechanic. In my opinion, Lucky should be used in a situation with disadvantage as so.
Roll the two dice for disadvantage. The lower of the two is used, then….. if the player has lucky,….and the lower of the two is not a “1”,…. the player could use a luck point and re-roll one die and chose to take result. I say unless the result is a 1 as the result is immediately known as all ones are automisses as per the PHB p/ 194. Thus lucky cannot be used.
In Re: Auto-misses. That is the case, though, only with Attack Roles, not with the other uses of a d20 (Saves, including Death Saves; Ability Checks, and similar). So that’s a flawed houserule in that context.
Specific rules only replace a rule if it rewrites it. This sage advice is wrong in that people think you replace lucky feat over the advantage disadvantage rules. But no, it’s written in the feat itself.
“You have 3 luck points. Whenever you make an attack roll, an ability check, or a saving throw, you can spend one luck point to roll an additional d20. You can choose to spend one of your luck points after you roll the die, but before the outcome is determined. You choose which of the d20s is used for the attack roll, ability check, or saving throw.”
You spend one of your luck points AFTER you roll the die. SO After you chose which die from adv/dis solving that rule first, as it says, THEN spend luck to roll the next die and compare to the result. Nowhere here does that imply you roll 3 dice and take whichever you want. Sage Advice in incorrect in this case of RAW. It’s right there. We’ve known this since the playtest.