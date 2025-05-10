How Lucky feat works

@Alphastream So, if I have disadvantage and I’m lucky, I get choice of all three dice? Doesn’t that turn disad into advantage? That's how the feat works. It's long been on our radar as a potential problem. But SA is for clarification, not redesign.

@maialidethGood point on the clarification vs redesign. With the clarification it is easier for me as DM to decide what to do with it.

I'm glad you see it that way! The clarifications I give are meant to be tools for DMs. A DM, not the rules, runs the game.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 19, 2015