@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls How long does it take for a Rust Monster to starve to death? I am assuming weeks if not more. — post post modern dad (@ppmdad) March 12, 2016

80 days or so, assuming it has access to water https://t.co/nm57GYdCi2 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 12, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls How about how long does it take for a rust monster to decompose in a dungeon with no scavengers? — post post modern dad (@ppmdad) March 12, 2016

About a month, depending on conditions. Also, never guessed I'd answer such queries for a living. https://t.co/d5uZlbxU1W — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 12, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls related – how long after death does a rust monster does it rust metal on contact? — post post modern dad (@ppmdad) March 12, 2016