@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls How long does it take for a Rust Monster to starve to death? I am assuming weeks if not more.
— post post modern dad (@ppmdad) March 12, 2016
80 days or so, assuming it has access to water https://t.co/nm57GYdCi2
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 12, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls How about how long does it take for a rust monster to decompose in a dungeon with no scavengers?
— post post modern dad (@ppmdad) March 12, 2016
About a month, depending on conditions. Also, never guessed I'd answer such queries for a living. https://t.co/d5uZlbxU1W
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 12, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls related – how long after death does a rust monster does it rust metal on contact?
— post post modern dad (@ppmdad) March 12, 2016
I'd say 6d10 minutes. https://t.co/hJ4ekGnQKw
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 12, 2016
@mikemearls You should require people to mail you a SASE with these questions, written on 3×5 cards.
— Jim Shepard (@madjackmcmad) March 12, 2016
@madjackmcmad yes/no questions only, please!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 12, 2016