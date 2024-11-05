@JeremyECrawford How does the second feature of the Sentinel Feat work with weapons that have reach? — Susan Stoddard (@valoriclight) October 25, 2016

The second benefit of the Sentinel feat works with your reach—whether it's 5 feet or 10 feet with a reach weapon or something else. #DnD https://t.co/VpFF5CA9ur — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016

@JeremyECrawford if using a weapon with reach is it only at the 10ft range or can it be at the 5ft range as well? Thanks for responding. — Susan Stoddard (@valoriclight) October 26, 2016