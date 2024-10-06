@JeremyECrawford How does savage attack (and brutal critical) differ between greataxe and greatsword? 2d12 and 4d6 or 3d6?
— Jeromy D'Amico (@Herodragon33) January 14, 2016
Savage Attacks (half-orc) and Brutal Critical (barbarian) add 1 die. Greataxe: +1d12. Greatsword: +1d6. #DnD https://t.co/jfYm6bg0Bn
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016
3 thoughts on “How does Savage attack and Brutal critical differ between greataxe and greatsword?”
Would savage and brutal stack to make 3d12?
Strong Rick
try this search https://www.sageadvice.eu/search_gcse/?q=savage%20brutal
and you will find the answer.
Greatsword still does more average damage, unless you have improved critical and then it’s near tied average damage. You don’t really get higher average damage average until Superior Critical unless you are hitting something that you would need to roll really high to hit anyway.