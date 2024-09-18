How does Bugbear’s extra reach and grappling works?

@JeremyECrawford Hey Jeremy, how does Bugbear's extra reach and grappling work, would the grapple break at the end of the turn if 10ft away? — Harvey Williams (@HarvDWilliams) November 15, 2016

Look at the grappled condition (PH, 290) for how it interacts with reach. Hint: a grapple ends when you escape its reach. #DnD https://t.co/LlLcp2FHm7 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawfordMy previous tweet contains the answer. But is there something specific to shoving that is causing you some confusion? It seems like "cheating" when it normally costs an action to contest a grapple, and would also be a free disengage. — wdalright (@wdalright) November 15, 2016

@wdalrightIt seems like “cheating” when it normally costs an action to contest a grapple, and would also be a free disengage. If you're using the general shoving rule, you're using your action. Either way, getting out of the grapple cost you an action. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2016