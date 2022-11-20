how does a Zealot Barbarian’s resurrection ritual change according to your rules on said ritual? Do they just not need the ritual at all, just a person to cast the spell? Based on the class’ design, you could either forgo the ritual entirely, or perhaps allow advantage to the skill challenges involved. Up to the DM!
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 11, 2018
Hmmmm… might have to sacrifice balance for the humor of an emotional ritual starting and the Barb in question just jolting upright smiling about 3 seconds into the ritual 😁 I approve. 🙂
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 11, 2018