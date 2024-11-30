@ReubenFontanaCould you please explain the difference between innate magical flight and (hover)? Are some monster entries missing hover? A few monsters are missing their hover trait, alas. The flameskull and ghost should have it, for example. We'll fix this.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 28, 2015
@JeremyECrawford This includes Genies? Dao, Djinni, Efreeti, and Marid?
Essentially any creature that flies, but lacks wings in MM?
— Dan Hunt (@Ironwood1981) September 7, 2016
@Ironwood1981 Some creatures, such as the genies, that lack wings also lack the hover trait.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 8, 2016