@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm making my first character for my first ever D&D storyline! I'm a young human wizard with black hair, any name ideas?
— Declan hepworth (@Declanhepworth) January 20, 2016
Zavian Karnus
Sholander Gale
Everus Shatterwand
Temeron Graves
Phantasmal ("Taz") the Magnificent https://t.co/rkOQ4uDyiV
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 20, 2016
Phantasmal ("Taz") The Magnificent is my new favorite name. https://t.co/NybRNcU3u2
— Leah Person (@Leahfhjv) January 20, 2016
Mine too. https://t.co/a7SAGVUV5P
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 21, 2016
One thought on “Help! I need a name for my wizard!”
Phlavious Von Lartenharter.