@Eoffram_Troyas @Wizards_DnD Just wondering, is crossbow expert working on ranged spell attacks rules as intended? yes – feat does not specific crossbow or weapon attacks

@GX_Sigma @Eoffram_Troyas @Wizards_DnDIs it intentional that you can use it to get two attacks with 1 hand crossbow + shield? I'd rule it should specify a different weapon, not same weapon twice

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 17, 2014