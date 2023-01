Grimgates, Arlathan, (volo’s guide to BG2) and Spellhold (baldur’s gate 2 game) – same location, or nah? @TheEdVerse #dungeonsanddragons #ForgottenRealms No. Two different places. And I hid a few more of them in the vicinity that lore writers haven't noticed yet. ;}#Realmslore

